Beverly Heritage Center Displays Civil War Amputation Saw

BEVERLY, WV – On April 6, the public had the opportunity to see an artifact that showcased the brutality, ingenuity, and grim reality of the earliest part of the Civil War. As part of the Grand Opening of a new exhibit on the First Campaign of the Civil War and the Battle of Rich Mountain, the Beverly Heritage Center features a carpenter’s saw that was used to amputate a man’s leg.

On June 3, 1861, 3000 Union troops surprised 775 Confederate soldiers at Philippi, in Barbour County. In the panic that ensued (earning the first land battle of the Civil War the nickname “The Philippi Races”), Dr. John T. Huff lost all of his medical equipment and most of his clothes in the process. In the fracas, Captain Leroy Parker Dangerfield was shot through the knee and carried off the battlefield by a friend. Dr. Huff and Dangerfield traveled separately to Beverly where – in order to save the man’s life –Huff had to amputate the lower half of his leg with whatever equipment he could find. Oral history suggests that alcohol was the only anesthetic provided, as in the case of many contemporary amputations.

Christopher Taylor, the Executive Director of the Beverly Heritage Center observed “You can tell by the handle and the very fine teeth that this sort of saw was meant for finely detailed woodwork – not for battlefield surgery. Captain Dangerfield had the flesh to his leg cut off with a butcher’s knife, while the bone was cut through with this saw that a local carpenter lent to him.” Dangerfield not only survived this harrowing operation but he lived on many decades until his death in 1905.

Hours before Dangerfield’s amputation, his comrade in arms James Hanger had a leg shot off by a cannonball. After falling into Union hands, Hanger’s leg was cut off in Philippi by a Union surgeon, Dr. Robinson. Hanger went on to found the J. E. Hanger, Inc. prosthetic limbs corporation. Representatives of Hanger, Inc. were invited to the grand opening along.

Dr. Huff realized the historical importance of this artifact in his own lifetime. In 1910, he mentioned to a fellow doctor that he had it in mind to give to the Smithsonian “as a national relic.” Many decades later, the saw has remained very close to home and is currently on display in the Beverly Heritage Center, a history museum comprised of four historic buildings (including the campaign headquarters of General McClellan).

“When the Civil War began, all these young guys were hooting and hollering about beating the Rebels into a pulp, or kicking the Yanks in the behind,” says Terry Hackney of Lens Creek Studios, the designer of the new exhibit. “This artifact shows the rude awakening that these newly minted soldiers got when the Civil War began – it turned bloody, dangerous, and horrifying all very quickly.”

After the Civil War, Dr. Huff lived in Randolph, Upshur, and Tucker Counties, continuing his medical practice until his death in 1925. In the national narrative, West Virginia is largely ignored as a site of intense Civil War battles, but as this new exhibit and this delicate saw shows, this part of the country was the site of the earliest land-based conflict in the 1860s.