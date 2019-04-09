If You Bought Electronics Such as a Portable Computer, Power Tool, Camcorder and/or Other Items Containing a Lithium Ion Cylindrical Battery Since 2000 You Could Get Money From More Than $113 Million in Settlements

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. and Samsung SDI America, Inc. (“SDI”); TOKIN Corporation (“TOKIN”); Toshiba Corporation (“Toshiba”); and Panasonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America, SANYO Electric Co., Ltd., and SANYO North America Corporation (“Panasonic”) (together, the “Settling Defendants”) have agreed to $49 million in settlements resolving claims that they allegedly fixed the price of cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries, causing individuals and businesses to pay more for products like portable computers, power tools, camcorders or replacement batteries for any of these products.

Other Defendants in this case have also settled, and the Court has granted final approval for those settlements. The total amount of all settlements is over $113 million. A more detailed notice, which includes additional information about the settlements, is available atwww.reversethecharge.com.





Am I Included?





You may be included in the Class if, as a resident of the United States and during the period from January 1, 2000 through May 31, 2011, you purchased new, for your own use and not for resale, one of the following products: (i) a portable computer; (ii) a power tool; (iii) a camcorder; or (iv) a replacement battery for any of these products. The product must have been purchased from someone other than the Lithium-Ion Battery manufacturer, such as a retail store.





What Do The Settlements Provide?





The SDI, TOKIN, Toshiba, and Panasonic Settlements provide for the payment of $49 million to the Class. Previously, the Court approved settlements with other defendant companies for a total of $64.45 million.



After deducting Court-approved attorneys’ fees, service awards, notice and administration costs, and litigation expenses, the remaining Settlement Fund from the Settling Defendants will be divided into two funds, a Repealer Fund and a Non-Repealer Fund. The Repealer Fund (90% of the remaining Settlement Fund) will be available for distribution to Class Members who are residents of the following “Repealer” States: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. All other states and/or jurisdictions are “Non-Repealer” States. The Non-Repealer Fund (10% of the remaining Settlement Fund) will be available for distribution to Class Members who are residents of Non-Repealer States. However, the plan for distributing the Settlement Funds is not final and may be changed by the Court after considering any and all objections by class members. If the Court determines that further changes to the allocation of the Settlement Funds between the Repealer and Non-Repealer Fund are appropriate, those changes will be posted on the settlement website.





How Can I Get A Payment And How Much Will I Receive?





Money from all settlements in this case will be distributed together on a per-Class Member basis, but the amount you receive from each settlement will depend on a Court-approved plan of allocation. To make a claim and receive payment, you need to file a valid claim form online or by mail by July 19, 2019. The simple claim form only takes 3-5 minutes for most individuals to complete. Claims may be submitted online at www.reversethecharge.com or by mail to Lithium Batteries Indirect Purchaser Settlements, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 10194, Dublin, OH 43017-3194. The same products are not covered by all of the settlements, so filling out the claim form as accurately and completely as possible helps ensure that you receive your correct share of the settlements.





What Are My Rights?





Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court’s decisions concerning these settlements. To keep your rights to sue the Settling Defendants regarding Lithium Ion Batteries, you must exclude yourself from the Class in writing by May 28, 2019. If you stay in the Class, you may object to the settlements with Settling Defendants in writing by May 28, 2019. The settlements, along with details on how to exclude yourself from or object to settlements with Settling Defendants, are available atwww.reversethecharge.com.



The Court will hold a Final Fairness Hearing at 2:00 p.m. on July 16, 2019, at the United States Courthouse, 1301 Clay Street, Courtroom 1, 4th Floor, Oakland, CA 94612, to consider whether to approve the settlements with Settling Defendants. Class Counsel will also request at the hearing attorneys’ fees of up to 30% plus interest of the total settlement funds (inclusive of all settlements to date), plus reimbursement of costs and expenses, for investigating the facts, litigating the case, and negotiating the settlements. Class Counsel also will request service awards for Class representatives, in the amount of $10,000 for each individual Class representative and $25,000 for each governmental entity Class representative, for the work they have undertaken on behalf of the Class. You or your own attorney may appear and speak at the hearing to comment on the settlements with Settling Defendants and/or on any request for attorneys’ fees, service awards for Class representatives, or reimbursement of costs and expenses at your own expense, but you are not required to appear. The hearing may be moved to a different date or time without additional notice, so it is a good idea to check the website for additional information. Please do not contact the Court about this case.