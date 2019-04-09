Most read
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity
- Marshall’s WV-TIME 4K hires project and treatment coordinators through Department of Justice grant
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- Marshall social work partners with VA Medical Center and WV Agriculture for pilot program
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
Two Huntington Men Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
He admitted that on February 16, 2017 and May 1, 2017, Quandale Turk directed him to distribute heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. Montgomery also admitted that on May 3, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 920 Eutaw Place in Huntington. Officers seized approximately 80 grams of suspected heroin in the kitchen.
David Paul, 38, was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Paul previously pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin that contained fentanyl. Paul admitted that on January 10, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 528 8th Avenue in Huntington. Officers found approximately 96 grams of heroin and approximately 63 grams of heroin that contained fentanyl in a safe.
This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecutions.