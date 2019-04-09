Two Huntington Men Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Huntington men were sentenced to prison today in federal court in Huntington, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

“Add two more to our list of prosecutions for heroin or fentanyl related offenses,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’ve made great progress, but there is still much work to do.”

Dahran Montgomery, also known as “Daedog”, 42, was sentenced to 52 months in prison. Montgomery previously pled guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin.