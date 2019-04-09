Two Huntington Men Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 01:56 Updated 10 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  Two Huntington men were sentenced to prison today in federal court in Huntington, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. 

“Add two more to our list of prosecutions for heroin or fentanyl related offenses,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “We’ve made great progress, but there is still much work to do.”

Dahran Montgomery, also known as “Daedog”, 42, was sentenced to 52 months in prison.  Montgomery previously pled guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin. 

He admitted that on February 16, 2017 and May 1, 2017, Quandale Turk directed him to distribute heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington.  Montgomery also admitted that on May 3, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 920 Eutaw Place in Huntington.  Officers seized approximately 80 grams of suspected heroin in the kitchen. 

David Paul, 38, was sentenced to 46 months in prison.  Paul previously pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin that contained fentanyl.  Paul admitted that on January 10, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 528 8th Avenue in Huntington.  Officers found approximately 96 grams of heroin and approximately 63 grams of heroin that contained fentanyl in a safe.   

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas. 

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigations.   Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecutions.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus