Flattening of The Flats Finally Underway
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 02:43 by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent
Fast forward .
The motel would be revamped as luxury student apartments.
But a fire cleared out the students and the place did not reopen, except that homeless people found ways inside.
Bulldozers moved in Monday.
All photos David Williams