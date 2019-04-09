Flattening of The Flats Finally Underway

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 02:43 by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent

What began with hosting of the then emerging Miss USA pageant at the Holiday Inn  has become  a squatters paradise.

It's then University Club featured topless dancing.

Fast forward .

The motel would be revamped as luxury student apartments.

But a fire cleared out the students and the place did not reopen, except that homeless people found ways inside.

Bulldozers moved in Monday.

All photos David Williams 

