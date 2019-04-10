Three Arrested in Highlawn Following Search Warrant Execution

Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning following the execution of a drug-related search warrant in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 2722 Highlawn Ave. while the Huntington Police Department's SWAT Team was used to force entry and secure the residence. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau also assisted in the search.

The warrant was obtained after complaints of drug activity and reports of shots fired at the home.

Arrested were: Unique R. Brown of Detroit, Michigan; Treavant Davonne Cooper of Huntington; and Sharon E. Wilson of Huntington. Brown, Cooper and Wilson were all charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

During the search, detectives recovered a distribution amount of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana scales, phones and material consistent with the packaging and distribution of drugs.

Because of an overwhelming odor of raw sewage and unsanitary conditions, code enforcement officers were called to the scene. The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter and several citations.