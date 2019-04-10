Marshall students place at NATS Eastern Student Audition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Voice students from School of Music at Marshall University participated in the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Eastern Region Conference and Student Auditions, held at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, March 15-17.

Winning first place was Zachary Doss, a student of Dr. Alexander Lee, the coordinator of voice studies and opera director at Marshall University. Bryce Dale won the second place, and Cayce Murphy won fourth place in their category.

The association holds its Regional Conference and Student Audition annually, and students participate in numerous master classes and seminars. Marshall students were able to participate with support from Dr. Susan Tusing, director of the School of Music, and Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media.

This was a tremendous opportunity for students with the limited opera theater opportunities in the state to show their talents, Lee said. “Members of the voice faculty, including Dr. Carline Waugh and Dr. David Castleberry from the School of Music, have realized our students’ potential. We trusted our students can compete in other cities on a regional level,” he said.