Marshall students place at NATS Eastern Student Audition
Winning first place was Zachary Doss, a student of Dr. Alexander Lee, the coordinator of voice studies and opera director at Marshall University. Bryce Dale won the second place, and Cayce Murphy won fourth place in their category.
The association holds its Regional Conference and Student Audition annually, and students participate in numerous master classes and seminars. Marshall students were able to participate with support from Dr. Susan Tusing, director of the School of Music, and Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media.
This was a tremendous opportunity for students with the limited opera theater opportunities in the state to show their talents, Lee said. “Members of the voice faculty, including Dr. Carline Waugh and Dr. David Castleberry from the School of Music, have realized our students’ potential. We trusted our students can compete in other cities on a regional level,” he said.