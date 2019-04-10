Marshall business dean selected as president of national management society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business and its Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has been selected as the new president of the Society for Advancement of Management (SAM) at its national conference in Orlando, Florida, in March.

SAM, the oldest continuously active professional management organization in the world, was founded in 1912 by the colleagues and disciples of Frederick Taylor, the “Father of Scientific Management.” It is a nonprofit organization run and advanced by hundreds of volunteers. Members come from a variety of disciplines — productions, finance, marketing, accounting, research and development, entrepreneurship — but share a common bond of interest in becoming stronger managers. SAM builds bridges among academicians, practitioners, and students not only to better share management expertise, but also to develop and promote new management ideas, according to the organization’s website.

Mukherjee’s role as president, which includes chairing the SAM board of directors, will allow him to provide oversight for all core activities of SAM, including the Annual Management Conference, the SAM Advanced Management Journal, student chapters at universities across the country and practitioner support events and activities. Mukherjee said his leadership of this preeminent national management organization will bring the SAM academic headquarters to Marshall University.

“I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity to shape the future of this century-old organization. There are three pillars of SAM: faculty and research, student chapters and competition, and practitioner engagement. Our 75th Annual International Management Conference in 2020 will be in Nashville March 19-21. I look forward to working closely with the global membership to celebrate the legacy and reimagine the future of SAM as the leading professional organization in management,” Mukherjee said.

