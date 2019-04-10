WV US Attorney Subpoenas Array of Communications from Gov. Justice's Charities, Golf Tournament

 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 04:43 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A sweeping federal subpoena has demanded records from 2014 to March 6, 2019 from The Greenbrier, The Greenbrier PGA Golf Tournament, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, and Old White Charities. WV's Department of Commerce received the document on Tuesday, April 9.

A subpoena is not evidence of wrongdoing, but it does indicate federal officials are looking at the private operations.

Gov. Jim Justice has denied any wrongdoing.

His office released the following statement:

“I’ve always done the right thing in my personal life, my business life, my political life and every part of my life. The people of West Virginia know that I have always been an open book, so of course, I am fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We have finally gotten this state turned back in the right direction, we need to finish the job,” he stated. “I will continue to devote 110% of my efforts to doing exactly that.”

Metro News obtained a copy of the subpoena through a freedom of information act request. It may be downloaded as a PDF below.

 

  1. Governor Justice Records Subpoena (1.56 MB)
