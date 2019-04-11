SWAT Team Enters Home; Drug Arrests Made

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning following a drug-related search warrant executed in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue.

The Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task Force served the warrant while the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team was used to enter and secure the residence. Detectives with the Criminal

Investigations Bureau also assisted in the search of the home.

Ralph E. Jones of Huntington and Tyree A. Spraggins of Columbus, Ohio, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

During the search, detectives recovered distribution amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and paraphernalia used to weigh, package and distribute drugs. A vehicle was also seized and two large dogs were placed in the care of a friend of the arrested.

The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter.