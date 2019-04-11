Marshall University Board of Governors approves tuition and fees schedule for next academic year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— T he Marshall University Board of Governors today approved a new tuition and fees schedule for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Beginning with the fall semester, undergraduate tuition and fees will increase 3.5%, which equals an increase of $142 per semester for undergraduate West Virginia residents, $245 per semester for undergraduate metro students who live in the border counties* of Kentucky and Ohio, and $326 per semester for undergraduate non-resident students. Program fees cover a variety of expenses ranging from academic software for computer science majors to laboratory materials for science students.

A complete listing of the new rates, including changes to the housing prices, will be available at www.marshall.edu/tuition in the next few days.

In addressing the Board of Governors, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said the increase is necessary to offset the escalating costs associated with higher education.

“The tuition and fees increase is allowing us to keep pace with inflation,” Gilbert said. “Of course, I would prefer no increases, but unfortunately, in today’s economy that is just not possible. We looked at several scenarios and this seemed to be the best solution.”

The new tuition and fees schedule will take effect for the fall 2019 semester.

University officials said today’s special board meeting will allow the student financial aid office extra time to prepare financial aid packets for incoming students.

*Metro tuition/fees apply to students who reside in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.