Military history expert and Marshall alumna to give 2019 Charles Hill Moffat Lecture at Marshal
Vuic is a 1999 Marshall graduate, having earned a bachelor’s degree in history and English. She earned her master’s degree and doctorate at Indiana University and held faculty positons at Bridgewater College and High Point University before taking the endowed professorship at TCU in 2015.
The Wayne County, West Virginia, native’s work has led to a national reputation as an expert on military history, particularly with regard to gender and conflict. She published Officer, Nurse, Woman: The Army Nurse Corps in the Vietnam War in 2010, and also published an edited volume, The Routledge History of Gender, War, and the U.S. Military in 2017. Her new book, The Girls Next Door: Bringing the Homefront to the Front Lines, was published by Harvard University Press.
“The Girls Next Door represents a major advancement in our understanding of gender and war,” said Dr. Michael Neiberg, chair of war studies in the Department of National Security and Strategy at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. “Dr. Vuic shows the many complex ways in which home fronts and fighting fronts were interconnected through a web of gendered interactions.”
A question and answer session will follow her lecture, and copies of her books will be available for sale and signing. The event is free and open to the public.