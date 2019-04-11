ENT Specialist Stephen Dawson joins HIMG

G. Stephen Dawson, M.D., has joined HIMG. Dr. Dawson specializes in Otolaryngology/ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat). Dr. Dawson most recently served as a provider at a privately-owned and operated ENT practice in Charleston, West Virginia, where he practiced since 2002. His extensive background in the field of otolaryngology is a great benefit to the region.

“Adding a professional of Dr. Dawson’s caliber is a big plus for our team. He brings years of positive experience to the HIMG team and we’re proud to have him onboard,” said Mark Morgan, HIMG CEO.

After completing his undergraduate studies at Fairmont State, Dr. Dawson went on to study pharmacy at West Virginia University. After a career as a pharmacist, he moved on to medical school at the Marshall University School of Medicine. As a part of his training, he completed in internship in general surgery at West Virginia University and an otolaryngology residency there as well.

HIMG is a thriving multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consisting of more than sixty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners including primary care, urgent care, medical and surgical subspecialties.

The physician group is considered to be the premier group practice in the tri-state area including and around Huntington, West Virginia with a proven track record in attracting high caliber, qualified physicians. The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705. For more information, please visit www.uhswv.com