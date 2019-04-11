Most read
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- Two Huntington Men Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- Beverly Heritage Center Displays Civil War Amputation Saw
- If You Bought Electronics Such as a Portable Computer, Power Tool, Camcorder and/or Other Items Containing a Lithium Ion Cylindrical Battery Since 2000 You Could Get Money From More Than $113 Million in Settlements
- Marshall business dean selected as president of national management society
- Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston
Unplanned Filmmaker Testifies Before Congress About Social Media Censorship
Chuck Konzelman, co-director/producer/writer of UNPLANNED, will testify before the committee. Mr. Carlos Monje, Jr., director of public policy and philanthropy in the U.S. and Canada for Twitter; Neil Potts, public policy director for Facebook; Dr. Francesca Tripodi, assistant professor of sociology at James Madison University; the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of government affairs for the Susan B. Anthony List; Robbie Parker, father of a Sandy Hook Victim; and Eugene Kontorovich, professor of law at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University, also will testify.
ABOUT UNPLANNED - Abby Johnson was Planned Parenthood's superstar. In eight years, she rose from college volunteer, to one of the youngest clinic directors, to Employee of the Year ... then she assisted with an abortion. The inspiring new film - UNPLANNED - traces Johnson's journey from staunch abortion advocate to standing side-by-side with the people who prayed for her spiritual transformation and facing the full, head-on attack of one of the most powerful organizations on Earth.
UNPLANNED continues to surprise industry experts, having pulled in $12.8 million at the box office thus far. Audience support continues to be strong, with word of mouth on social media providing support for the film as well as an unusual A+ rating from CinemaScore and a 92 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.