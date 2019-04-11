Harts Pre-K hosts Math Night

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 02:33 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
On April 10th, Harts PK-8 School  hosted a Community Math Night designed allow family and community members to explore content, activities, and games that support math learning in fun ways.
  The event allowed families the opportunity to develop and enhance their own math knowledge so they may support their students’ learning and education.    The math night is part of a larger effort by The Education Alliance, called Energizing steM, designed to help young students build a strong foundation in math and engage older students and their families and community members by raising awareness of STEM careers. The Energizing steM project is offered through a major grant from the American Electric Power Foundation designed to strengthen STEM education.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus