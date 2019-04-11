Harts Pre-K hosts Math Night

On April 10th, Harts PK-8 School hosted a Community Math Night designed allow family and community members to explore content, activities, and games that support math learning in fun ways.

The event allowed families the opportunity to develop and enhance their own math knowledge so they may support their students’ learning and education. The math night is part of a larger effort by The Education Alliance, called Energizing steM, designed to help young students build a strong foundation in math and engage older students and their families and community members by raising awareness of STEM careers. The Energizing steM project is offered through a major grant from the American Electric Power Foundation designed to strengthen STEM education.

