White House Screens Pro Life Film

 Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 03:12 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

 In his latest gesture of solidarity with the pro-life movement, President Donald Trump will host a screening of Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer at the White House on Friday, April 12.

Gosnell tells the true story of Philadelphia abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s arrest, trial, and conviction for the first-degree murder of three born-alive babies and the involuntary manslaughter of patient Karnamaya Mongar. It’s based “very heavily on actual court transcripts,” “dozens of hours of interviews” with Gosnell himself, and the case’s grand jury report.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-to-host-white-house-screening-of-gosnell-film-that-exposed-mass-murdering-abortionist

