White House Screens Pro Life Film
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 03:12 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Gosnell tells the true story of Philadelphia abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s arrest, trial, and conviction for the first-degree murder of three born-alive babies and the involuntary manslaughter of patient Karnamaya Mongar. It’s based “very heavily on actual court transcripts,” “dozens of hours of interviews” with Gosnell himself, and the case’s grand jury report.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-to-host-white-house-screening-of-gosnell-film-that-exposed-mass-murdering-abortionist