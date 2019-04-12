Marshall Health opens third retail pharmacy location

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health has opened its third full-service retail pharmacy in Huntington. Located at 800 20th Street, inside the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT) clinic, the new pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to basic retail pharmacy services, it offers medication synchronization and medication review therapy.

“Our new location is available for PROACT patients as well as others in the community looking for the convenience of a pharmacy, especially one with drive-thru service, in their neighborhood or on their drive to work or school,” said Jeff Fenerty, R.Ph., director of pharmacy services at Marshall Health.

Marshall’s retail pharmacies are a joint effort between Marshall Health and the schools of medicine and pharmacy at Marshall University. Marshall Health opened its first retail pharmacy in the Marshall University Medical Center, which is open 24/7, in August 2014, followed by a second location in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in July 2015.

In addition to retail pharmacy services, Marshall Health houses clinical pharmacists in many of its clinics. They provide patient education on topics including how to take medications properly, possible side effects and prescription medication financial assistance. Marshall Health pharmacies also provide medication by mail and Meds to Beds inpatient pharmacy support at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

For more information about Marshall Pharmacy services, or to transfer a prescription, please visit www.marshallhealth.org/pharmacy. To contact the Marshall Pharmacy location at PROACT, call 304-696-8705. Jennifer Orders is the pharmacy manager.