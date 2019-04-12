Marshall pharmacy students create game for kids about medication safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University School of Pharmacy students created a board game that will educate elementary-aged students about medication safety. Prescription SAFETY Playland, a game similar to Candyland®, will soon be in all elementary schools in Cabell and Wayne counties.

In the spring of 2018, students in a pharmacy management and finance course were assigned a group project modeled after the hit television series “Shark Tank.” The students were given the task of developing a product that could expand pharmacy practice and/or educate and serve the community. Professors and local pharmacists judged the student presentations.

“I was so impressed by the Playland game that I found grant monies to further develop it,” said Kim Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., M.B.A., Ph.D., professor and chair of pharmacy practice, administration and research at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

The eight Class of 2020 pharmacy students who developed Playland are Kayla Cain of Inez, Kentucky; Nick Ferguson of Huntington, West Virginia; Matt Green of Grayson, Kentucky; Danielle Levin of South Euclid, Ohio; Brianna Likens of Dunlow, West Virginia; Braxton Maddox of Huntington, West Virginia; Bryanna Roar of Greenup, Kentucky; and Christopher Short of Vienna, West Virginia. Caleigh Carter, a junior graphic arts student from Huntington, developed the game graphics.

“When my group was creating this game in class last year, I never imagined we would see it come to life,” said Likens. “I am extremely thankful for this opportunity to develop something that can have a positive impact on children and our community.”

Broedel-Zaugg secured funding through a Huntington Foundation & Women for Education in West Virginia (WE) Medication Use Grant. The students further developed the game over the summer and had it commercially printed by Minuteman Press.

More than 50 game boards will be donated to elementary schools in Cabell and Wayne counties, and presentations to county administrators are underway.

An example of one of the game card messages is: “Grandpa left his inhaler medicine out again. You remind him to put it up in the cabinet so your little brother doesn’t accidentally pick it up. Jump AHEAD to the next orange space. ALWAYS keep medicine in a cabinet away from children and pets.”

Additional information about Prescription SAFETY Playland is available by contacting Broedel-Zaugg at broedelzaugg@marshall.edu.