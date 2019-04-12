Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) inducted 15 new members during a ceremony April 9.

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:

Students:

· Gabriella Casinelli

· Evan Childers

· James Gainer

· Dakota May

· Marji McCoy

· Lee Mendenhall

· Alexandrine Ratnani

· Preeya Shah

· Wesley Wright



Residents:

· Casey Fitzpatrick, M.D. (Pediatrics)

· Sukhmit Kaur, M.D. (Obstetrics and Gynecology)

· Dipali Nemade, M.D. (Neurology)

· Lauren Tufts, M.D. (Pediatrics)



Faculty:

· Shannon L. Browning, R.Ph., M.D. (Internal Medicine)

· Marc Hettlinger, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.