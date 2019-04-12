Most read
Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society
GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.
Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:
Students:
· Gabriella Casinelli
· Evan Childers
· James Gainer
· Dakota May
· Marji McCoy
· Lee Mendenhall
· Alexandrine Ratnani
· Preeya Shah
· Wesley Wright
Residents:
· Casey Fitzpatrick, M.D. (Pediatrics)
· Sukhmit Kaur, M.D. (Obstetrics and Gynecology)
· Dipali Nemade, M.D. (Neurology)
· Lauren Tufts, M.D. (Pediatrics)
Faculty:
· Shannon L. Browning, R.Ph., M.D. (Internal Medicine)
· Marc Hettlinger, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.