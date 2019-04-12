Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) inducted 15 new members during a ceremony April 9.

 

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.

 

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:

 

Students:

·         Gabriella Casinelli

·         Evan Childers

·         James Gainer

·         Dakota May

·         Marji McCoy

·         Lee Mendenhall

·         Alexandrine Ratnani

·         Preeya Shah

·         Wesley Wright


Residents:

·         Casey Fitzpatrick, M.D. (Pediatrics)

·         Sukhmit Kaur, M.D. (Obstetrics and Gynecology)

·         Dipali Nemade, M.D. (Neurology)

·         Lauren Tufts, M.D. (Pediatrics)


Faculty:

·         Shannon L. Browning, R.Ph., M.D. (Internal Medicine)

·         Marc Hettlinger, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

 

GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.

