Marquee Shows "Dumbo" Sensory Friendly April 13

 Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 05:39 Updated 4 hours ago

"Dumbo" will be April's Marquee Cinemas Sensory Friendly Saturday screening, April 13 at 11 a.m. 

Patrons are free to talk, sing and clap, move around. Accommodating disabled the sound is lowers, lights partially left p, and films are close captioned.

May's feature will be "Ugly Dolls."

