Marshall University Lewis College of Business to celebrate 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and its Brad D. Smith Schools of Business will celebrate the college’s 50th year with three major events.

The celebration will kick off with two Golden Galas, with the first gala scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and the second gala taking place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.

Two distinguished alumni will appear at the events. Intuit Executive Board Chairman Brad D. Smith will serve as host and Broadway singer and actor J. Mark McVey is scheduled to perform.

Additionally, there will be a 50th year “Birthday Bash” held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 18, on the university’s Memorial Student Center plaza on the Huntington campus. This event is free and open to the public and will include food, music and prizes, according to Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college.

“This is an exciting opportunity to honor our past, celebrate the present and build our future with a renewed dedication to our community and student achievement,” Mukherjee said. “We invite all of our alumni from the past 50 years to join us in celebrating at one of these three events.”

Established as a separate unit of Marshall University in 1969, the Elizabeth McDowell Lewis College of Business has over 50 full-time faculty members and holds the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation. In 1996, the college was named in honor of Lewis, a benefactor of the college. In 2019, in recognition of Brad and Alys Smiths’ generous gift, the college named its undergraduate and graduate schools the Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business and the Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business, respectively.

To purchase tickets or to be a sponsor for the Golden Galas, call Molly Robertson at 304-696-2316.