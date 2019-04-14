The Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum to host recollection, a Marshall University Student Collaborative Exhibition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Students enrolled in Marshall University’s ART 481, Special Topics: Museum Curatorial Practice, course have collaborated with the Juliet Art Museum at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, to create the exhibition, recollection.

This exhibition will open during Art After Dark, planned for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, following the Downtown Charleston Art Walk. The opening reception will include free admission to the Juliet Art Museum and the opportunity to meet and discuss the exhibition with students, faculty and Clay Center staff.

The students have each selected one piece of art from the Juliet Art Museum’s permanent collection and created their own piece of art in response to their chosen work, together these works comprise the exhibition. Jessica O’Hearn, artistic director and curator of the Juliet Art Museum, proposed this project in 2017.

“This has been a wonderful collaboration with Marshall University and the budding curators of the Curatorial Practice course. It’s been inspiring to see the students rise up to the challenge of creating this exhibition. The work they have done individually and as a class has been rewarding to us all,” said O’Hearn.

“This is the first time that we’ve been able to offer a course like this to Marshall’s art students,” said Sandra Reed, a faculty member in the School of Art and Design at Marshall University and professor of the special topics course that has produced this exhibition. “Of its many values, the experience is helping students to understand the complex decision-making behind the display of work in any setting. They are learning to ask, ‘Who decides what is shown where by whom?’”

Marshall art students are excited to share their selections and new work with the patrons of the Juliet Art Museum. The students’ artwork showcases the diverse skills that they have developed through Marshall’s art program. The works are individualized interpretations that may relate to their chosen work from the permanent collection in concept or form yet depart in surprising and delightful ways from that work’s scale or media.

“To be able to choose what is shown is empowering,” said Marshall student Sa-Rai Robinette, a junior in printmaking from Flatwoods, Kentucky.

“With the opportunity to have my work in the Juliet Art Museum, I’ve pushed myself to make sure my work is meaningful, innovative, and professional,” said Megan Taylor, a graphic design student from Gilbert, West Virginia.

recollection will be on display in the Juliet Art Museum through July 14. While on site, guests will also have the opportunity to view the Juliet Art Museum Invitational, also on display, featuring over 30 West Virginia artists in different media. Admission to the Juliet Art Museum is $9 for adults and $7.50 for children. Admission also includes access to the Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. For more information about exhibitions and programming at the Clay Center, visit online at www.theclaycenter.org or call the box office at 304-561-3570.



