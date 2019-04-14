Physical Therapist Bailey McNees Joins HIMG

Bailey E. McNees, DPT, has joined HIMG. Dr. McNees is a Physical Therapist and will treat patients through the HIMG Physical Therapy Department.

McNees received her bachelor’s degree from Naropa University and went to complete her pre-requisite for her DPT studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She then went on to complete the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Elon University.

“Bailey McNees is another great addition to an already exemplary team at HIMG Physical Therapy. She is excellent with her patients and we’re thrilled to have her with us,” said Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG.

HIMG is a thriving multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consisting of more than sixty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners including primary care, urgent care, medical and surgical subspecialties.

The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705.