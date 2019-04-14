Washington County Prosecutor Found Guilty of Coercion

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 03:18 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings was today found guilty of coercion. The case centered on Rings’ inappropriate interactions with an individual who was a victim and a defendant in two cases under Rings’ purview as prosecutor.

“The rule of law means the same rules for everybody – great or small, powerful or powerless,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Rings will be sentenced on May 16 and faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

The Special Prosecutions section and Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted and investigated the case, respectively.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus