Washington County Prosecutor Found Guilty of Coercion

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings was today found guilty of coercion. The case centered on Rings’ inappropriate interactions with an individual who was a victim and a defendant in two cases under Rings’ purview as prosecutor.

“The rule of law means the same rules for everybody – great or small, powerful or powerless,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Rings will be sentenced on May 16 and faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

The Special Prosecutions section and Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted and investigated the case, respectively.