Washington County Prosecutor Found Guilty of Coercion
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 03:18 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“The rule of law means the same rules for everybody – great or small, powerful or powerless,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
Rings will be sentenced on May 16 and faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.
The Special Prosecutions section and Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted and investigated the case, respectively.