Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution During Last-Minute Tax Filing

CHARLESTON —West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to fill out tax information carefully in order to avoid any missteps as the April 15 filing deadline quickly approaches.

File electronically. It’s time efficient, safer and ensures a faster tax refund.

Double check information.

If mailing a tax return, double check the federal and state mailing addresses at IRS.gov and tax.wv.gov.

Make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service.

Shred any discarded documents that contain personal information. Doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.

Be alert for scammers who claim to be IRS representatives as they request personal information. Scammers often make these requests with threat of arrest or lawsuit, but consumers should not comply.

Consumers with questions can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

“It’s always better to take your time rather than rush and make a mistake when dealing with such sensitive information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Don’t hurry, make sure everything is filled out correctly and ensure your tax information gets sent to the right place.”Mistakes made this week can turn into potential headaches down the road.The Attorney General advises consumers to follow some simple steps to avoid any last-minute mistakes: