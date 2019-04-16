Mark Caserta: Where will Huntington, WV be in 5 years? The Shadow knows!

Such was the introduction from the mid-1930’s radio program, “The Shadow”, spoken by actor Frank Readick. While certainly before my time, it sparks a question extremely relative for society today.

“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!”

Truth be known, if voters could see into the hearts of many politicians today, they certainly would not elect them. However, one does beg to wonder, “What would many of today’s politicians attempt to do if they knew they could not fail?

So, let’s ask the question!

If Huntington’s Mayor, Steve Williams knew he could successfully turn our city into a “sanctuary city”, (as many of the mayors across the nation have done) would he do it?

For a couple of years now, Mayor Williams has integrated into his agenda an “Open to All” anti-discrimination campaign. Admittedly, I’m shamefully unaware of many potential tangibles related to the policy. I am, however, aware of the acceptance of Drag Queen’s reading to our young children attempting to “broaden” their acceptance of alternative lifestyles.

So, from where I stand, the success of the campaign is ambiguous, at best. But, I believe the intent is much clearer.

A January 2018 column in The Herald Dispatch attempted to explain that the goal of Mayor Williams’ anti-discrimination campaign is to “promote diversity and inclusion by broadening views beyond race, gender and sexual orientation.”

Many readers know I’ve been on a mission for well over a decade to promote our nation’s founding principles and expose the progressive movement for the treasonous enterprise it’s become. So, understand, this piece has nothing to do with what I believe to be the liberal mindset of our local paper.

But it has everything to do with illuminating the ethos of the progressive movement.

Let me be perfectly clear. The goal of liberals is NOT to promote diversity and inclusion. I can expunge that argument simply by asking why they are so averse to Christians and the views of Christianity? While some lay claim to adhering to the precepts of God’s Word, don’t be fooled by their “sheep’s clothing” or poetic oratory.

Progressives “loathe” the boundaries and prescriptions of Christianity. God’s Word is the antithesis of liberalism and the progressive movement. And trust me when I tell you it is the only barrier between liberals and achieving all of their goals!

Additionally, don’t allow liberals to “muddy” the water by allowing them to argue from a premise that doesn’t even exist, simply to validate their bogus “compassion” for the “alienated and downtrodden.”

Case and point. Let’s look at the premises on which Mayor Williams’ campaign builds its case for his policies of inclusion.

By embarking upon a mission to promote diversity and inclusion in Huntington, WV., Mayor Williams is asserting that our city has traditionally done otherwise. His desire to “broaden views beyond race, gender and sexual orientation” suggests there is currently a narrow focus among our city’s residents.

By encouraging “maintaining a safe and welcoming environment” for all inhabitants of the River City, one must surmise the mayor believes we currently do not have a safe and welcoming environment for those of certain races, religions, ancestries, sexes, ages, sexual orientations, genders or varying income status.

Based on these assumptions, city leadership feels there is a case for “fundamentally changing” Huntington.

Gee, that sounds so familiar. Where have I heard that before???

For those knowledgeable of our city history, Huntington was long considered a wonderful city in which to raise a family or work. The quagmire in which we now find ourselves is simply the handy work of liberal Democrats – period.

The goal is not to bring social justice to Huntington. The goal is to get votes by garnering support from those who subscribe to the tenets of liberalism.

The goal isn’t to “broaden views,” the goal is to “broaden the power” for the Deep State lurking in the shadows of City Hall.

Understand, where politicians are concerned, my humor is questionable, at best. It often borders on sarcastic disgust.

Recently, I read an April article by Richard Cowan of Reuters that shared President Donald Trump’s tweet last Friday which stated he was considering sending immigrants illegally entering our country to the various “sanctuary cities”, rather than deport them.

Frankly, I laughed out loud.

Well, why not? They want them, don’t they? The wisdom and political incorrectness of President Trump drives liberals crazy! It’s such a beautiful thing.

Trump’s tweet read as follows:

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mayors of sanctuary cities across the country were reportedly incensed, yet many continued to hide behind inclusiveness and defiantly declared “everyone” would be welcomed to their city.

Now, I know these must be intelligent people. After all, they got themselves elected to the position of mayor. But they sure don’t act intelligent!

But their commonality is that their policies don’t reflect the best interests of their citizens and constituents! And they incessantly seem to strive to provide more rights and privileges for those from whom they are seeking support, than other law-abiding, indigenous citizens.

That, my friends, is not inclusiveness.

So, beyond the lofty ambitions and jaded words, where are we as a city and where will we be in 5 years? Could we evolve into a sanctuary city? I’m not sure. But…

The Shadow knows!