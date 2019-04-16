Marshall University to host Brad D. Smith Business Incubator kick-off ceremony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Marshall University will celebrate its new Brad D. Smith Business Incubator at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, during a ceremony at the university’s Visual Arts Center, 927 Third Ave. in Huntington.

The incubator is a partnership between Marshall’s Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), and is expected to begin accepting applications from entrepreneurs next month. Renderings of the new space will be unveiled during the ceremony.

Remarks will be given by Dr. John Maher, vice president for research at Marshall; Cathy Burns, city manager for the City of Huntington; C. Edward Gaunch, commerce secretary for the State of West Virginia; Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University; and Brad D. Smith, executive board chairman of Intuit and