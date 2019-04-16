Marshall to host 12th Annual AIDE Conference, including Cyber Day for area high school students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host the 12th Annual Appalachia Institute of Digital Evidence Conference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 16-19, in the Memorial Student Center and the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex on the Huntington campus.

The sessions for the conference are scheduled as follows:

· Tuesday, April 16: Cyber Day (for high school students)

· Wednesday, April 17: Open Source Intelligence/Health Care Cyber Security

· Thursday, April 18: Digital Forensics/Cyber Security

· Friday, April 19: Digital Forensics/Cyber Security

A detailed conference schedule can be found at www.marshall.edu/ce/aide/.

After many successful years at the Marshall Forensic Science Center, this is the first year the conference is being held on the Huntington campus.

“Not only do consumer and commercial technology change, but so do our tools and our adversaries,” said John Sammons, director of the digital forensics and information assurance bachelor’s degree program at Marshall. “The fields of digital forensics and cyber security continue to evolve at a tremendous rate. It’s imperative that practitioners make a diligent effort to keep pace. Doing so, however, is no easy feat. Conferences such as AIDE play a critical role in professional education and development of those working in the field.”

“We’ve got a great lineup of speakers again this year, many of which frequently speak at some of the biggest conferences in the country,” Sammons said.

Joseph Day, chief intelligence officer for Homeland Security Investigations in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will speak at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Memorial Student Center. Day manages intelligence operations in Washington, Virginia and West Virginia, supporting 147 special agents. He also oversees 17 Intelligence Analyst supporting operations that target Transnational Criminal Organizations that engage in smuggling narcotics, money, weapons and sensitive technologies, and human trafficking.

Also among the speakers will be Dave Marcus, principal engineer and director of the Advanced Programs Group’s Research and Intelligence Team at McAfee. His responsibilities include advanced threat research, threat intelligence projects, hardware-assisted security development and open source intelligence projects.

Another speaker will be David Kennedy, founder and principal security consultant of TrustedSec, an information security consulting firm in Cleveland. Kennedy was the former chief security officer for a Fortune 1000, is co-author of the book “Metasploit: The Penetration Testers Guide,” and is the creator of the Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET), and Artillery.

With questions about the conference, contact John Sammons atjohn.sammons@marshall.edu or 304-696-7241. More information about AIDE can be found at https://appyide.org

The event is sponsored by the Center for Continuing Education, Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence and the digital forensics and information assurance program in Marshall’s College of Science.



