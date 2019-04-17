Most read
Marshall’s A.E. Stringer Writers Series to host panel, reading on disability awareness and creativity
The panel discussion will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 104 of Corbly Hall, and the reading will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.
Wanczyk is the author of Beep: Inside the Unseen World of Baseball for the Blind (Swallow Press). His essays, poems and criticism have appeared in Slate, Boston Globe Magazine, Texas Monthly, Brevity, Pank and Woolf Studies Annual. He is the editor of the literary journal New Ohio Review and an instructor at Ohio University.
Meg Day is a recipient of the Amy Lowell Poetry Traveling Scholarship and a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Fellowship in Poetry. She is the author of Last Psalm at Sea Level (Barrow Street), winner of the Barrow Street Poetry Prize and the Publishing Triangle’s Audre Lorde Award. She is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Both events will be fully accessible and an American Sign Language interpreter will be present. They are free and open to the public with sponsorship from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.