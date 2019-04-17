Marshall Health to host free oral cancer screening April 24

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health’s Dentistry and Oral Surgery Department is hosting a free oral cancer screening Wednesday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Marshall University Medical Center atrium, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the five-year survival rate for oral cancers is about 59 percent. Behaviors such as cigarette, cigar or pipe smoking, use of smokeless tobacco and excessive use of alcohol increase the risk of contracting cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx.

“Early detection is key in increasing the survival rate of oral cancers,” said Raj K. Khanna, DMD, M.D., an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Marshall Health and chairman of the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “That’s why we always want to take the opportunity to educate the public about oral cancer and the importance of regular screenings. April as Oral Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to do just that.”

Oral cancer screenings are typically part of a general teeth cleaning, which is another reason to see a dentist regularly, Khanna said. However, if you experience any of the following symptoms lasting longer than two weeks, you should contact your dentist to schedule a screening:

· A sore or irritation that doesn’t go away

· Red or white patches

· Pain, tenderness or numbness in mouth or lips

· A lump, thickening, rough spot, crust or small eroded area

· Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking or moving your tongue or jaw

For more information, visit marshallhealth.org or call Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery at 304-691-1247.