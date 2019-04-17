Marshall to offer free screening of award-winning documentary ‘Wrestle’

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 00:17 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will present a free screening of the documentary Wrestle at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Room 154 of Smith Hall on the Huntington campus.

 

Wrestle is a coming-of-age documentary about four members of a wrestling team at a struggling Alabama high school. The athletes’ lives are affected by broken families, drug use, teenage pregnancy and mental health struggles, while their coach faces his own challenges as he tries to help them succeed.

“Made from 650 hours of footage, Wrestle is an intimate portrait that adds to the conversation of the complexities of race, class and privilege in the South,” said Tijah Bumgarner, an assistant professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus