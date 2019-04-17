Marshall to offer free screening of award-winning documentary ‘Wrestle’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will present a free screening of the documentary Wrestle at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Room 154 of Smith Hall on the Huntington campus.

Wrestle is a coming-of-age documentary about four members of a wrestling team at a struggling Alabama high school. The athletes’ lives are affected by broken families, drug use, teenage pregnancy and mental health struggles, while their coach faces his own challenges as he tries to help them succeed.

“Made from 650 hours of footage, Wrestle is an intimate portrait that adds to the conversation of the complexities of race, class and privilege in the South,” said Tijah Bumgarner, an assistant professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall.