Marshall to offer free screening of award-winning documentary ‘Wrestle’
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Wrestle is a coming-of-age documentary about four members of a wrestling team at a struggling Alabama high school. The athletes’ lives are affected by broken families, drug use, teenage pregnancy and mental health struggles, while their coach faces his own challenges as he tries to help them succeed.
“Made from 650 hours of footage, Wrestle is an intimate portrait that adds to the conversation of the complexities of race, class and privilege in the South,” said Tijah Bumgarner, an assistant professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall.