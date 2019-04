Huntington Council Meets Monday

Huntington City Council meets Monday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7 p.m.

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1 st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-12 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1711 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: #2019-R-23 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JACQUELINE PROCTOR TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Resolution re: #2019-R-15 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT AT 12TH AVENUE AND ARTISAN AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-16 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-17 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ANNUAL FLOW TESTING FOR SELF CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment