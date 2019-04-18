Benjamin Franklin appearing at Beech Fork and Watoga state parks through History Alive! program

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 01:17 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — American forefather Benjamin Franklin makes two appearances this summer at a History Alive! program made possible by the West Virginia Humanities Council and West Virginia’s state parks. A founding father, Franklin shares his story at Beech Fork State Park on June 28 and again at Watoga State Park on July 5. Both presentations begin at 7 p.m.



Portrayed by Leon Alexander of Charleston, Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) was a revolutionary, founding father, printer, scientist inventor; journalist traveler, diplomat, thinker, civic leader, natural philosopher; humorist, librarian, organizer, Militia member, international celebrity and more. He was the only founding father to sign the Declaration of Independence, Treaty of Paris and the United State Constitution.

“His life and story appeal to a wide audience of interests. This History Alive! performance is a great hour of entertainment and an opportunity to learn more about an important individual in American history,” said David Pruitt, assistant superintendent at Beech Fork State Park.

Alexander divides Franklin’s time into three life segments: Franklin as a printer, as a scientist, and as a statesman. Questions asked are responded to in character and then Alexander identifies himself and shares his History Alive! involvement. Men and women in the History Alive! program research and develop the character narrative to create an engaging performance.

The West Virginia Humanities Council is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs in the humanities for all West Virginians. Attendance at any History Alive! program is free and open to all public.

Other History Alive! portrayals at Beech Fork State Park include: Stonewall Jackson, June 8; Sacagawea, June 22; Mark Twain (July 13); Ostenaco, July 27; and Gabriel Arthur, Aug. 30. 

Watoga State Park has three History Alive! programs scheduled in addition to Benjamin Franklin: Mark Twain, June 22; Teddy Roosevelt, June 28; and Ostenaco, July 19.
  
For information on camping and cabin rentals, visit Beech Fork State Park or Watoga State Park online or call 1-833-WV-PARKS.

For more information on additional History Alive! programs, nature and interpretive programs, special events and weekends, and guided hikes, visit West Virginia State Parks and Forests online at www.wvstateparks.com.
 

###
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus