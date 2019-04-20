"Curse of La Llorona" has Weeping Ghost Stalking Children's Souls

Anna (Linda Cardellini), widow of a fallen police officer struggling to work as a Child Protective Services and care for her own boy and girl, has connected with Patricia Alvarez (Patricia Velasquez), whose two boys have a troubling truancy record. Summoned to Patricia's home, she discovers lighted candles flicking everywhere in a boarded up apartment. Two apparent branded style bloody wounds on their hands along with their closet habitat send them to a group home for safety.

Beckoned to the darkened upper floor halls , La Llorona's spirit leads them to danger and their death. Anna leaves her kids in a vehicle as she identifies the boys and has their shrieking mom curse her family. During that time Chris (Roman Christou) leaves his sis Sam (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen) sleeping and creeps around the outer fringes of the crime scene where LaLlorona's image follows him back to the car.

First time director Michael Chaves relies upon "Conjuring" and "Annabelle" basic horror scare universes stuffing "The Curse of La Llorona"with billowing curtains, squeaking floorboards, shifting stairs, and other household items that move in the dark. As the story proceeds, every room including basement and attic has visiting apparitions and spirits.

Chaves loves to induce flickering lighting and a predatory camera that often alters perspective mid prowl. He's reversing typical exorcist possession protocols --- the evil spirit keeps reaching out to grab a child (especially in a chilly, soaking bathtub scene). The lady in a white gown has yellow/green eyes and vampire -like fanged teeth accompanying her screeching.

The incantations and constantly increasing dread rely on supernatural basics meaning you don't jump too high in your chair, hairs on your head only half stand, and its chilly not frigid. "Curse" has frantic scary moments but could use a few more inventive scenes.



