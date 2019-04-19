Most read
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force Takedown
- Huntington Council, Finance and Planning Committee Meet Monday
- Marshall University announces Brad D. Smith Business Incubator to be located in downtown Huntington
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall faculty launch website sharing stories of recovery
- West Virginia American Water Encourages Public Participation in Source Water Protection Plan Updates
- Marshall to host Huntington Summer Music Festival June 21-22
Mueller Report on Russian Interference in U.S. Elections Released
Thursay, the Mueller Report was released by the U.S. Department of Justice. The report provides numerous assertions that coincide with Warner’s presentation. The report also suggests that foreign influence over elections may have reached as many as 126 million American voters in 2016.
Read the report here: https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf.
Warner’s presentation offers even more specific examples, including social media posts and other visuals, which provide context for West Virginia and all citizens across the U.S. The presentation shows how Russia manipulated real social media posts and used photo-altering technology to twist the original intent. It also provides examples of instances where Russian bad actors created purely false news. Warner said he expects foreign influence attempts to continue and possibly increase in the 2020 election cycle. Therefore, Warner believes it is most important for U.S. voters to be sufficiently educated about how social media is being misused and manipulated, and especially how to protect against misinformation and disinformation campaigns.
To see real-world examples of social media posts that were used by Russian bad actors in the 2016 and 2018 elections, click on this link to access Secretary Warner’s presentation:https://sos.wv.gov/news/Pages/04-17-2019-A.aspx