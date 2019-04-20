5th Annual Falls Prevention Symposium to be held at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s annual Falls Prevention Symposium will be held April 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harless Auditorium at the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington.

Community and health professionals who work with the elderly are invited to attend this FREE two-day event hosted by Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Pharmacy,West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Shirley Neitch, M.D., a board-certified geriatrician with Marshall Health and professor and director of the Maier Institute for Excellence in Prescribing for Elders with Dementia, will serve as guest speaker for the event. Other sessions will cover topics including Alzheimer’s disease, balance disorders, medication, and Tai Chi for arthritis, balance and strength.

“Falls prevention is one of the most important topics in geriatric medicine,” Neitch said. “Although persons older than 65 make up only 13% of the total US population, they suffer 75% of the fall-related deaths that occur annually. Many of the known risk factors for falling can be mitigated or completely eliminated, so education in this area is critically important.”

Although this event is free, please register online at

https://www.cognitoforms.com/MarshallHealth2/-2019FallsSymposium or by calling Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services at 304-526-2695. Participation includes continental breakfast and lunch each day.



