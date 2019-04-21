COLUMN Mark Caserta: “Help wanted” – Liberal Democrats seeking voters. Benefits included. Apply @ www.freestuff.com

Despite liberal Democrats attempting to convince the nation that “Russian collusion” is at the top of voter’s priorities, nothing could be further from the truth. For several years, it’s been about jobs, the economy, national security and illegal immigration - period.

"Liberal Democrats used to attempt to hide their socialist agenda - Now they run campaigns on it."

Once again, this group of “never Trumpers”, who have worked so hard to create a reason to impeach President Trump, are losing their minds over special counsel, Robert Mueller’s decision not to issue any more indictments as a result of his nearly 2-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump administration.

President Trump was confident and correct in his decision to allow, what many described as a “witch hunt”, to continue. But don’t expect Democrats to accept the findings of the investigation, which as of December 2018, had exceeded $25 million of taxpayer money per multiple news sources, to include USA Today in a column by Bart Jansen late last year.

Even following the release of the Mueller report to Congress, Democrats showed their down card. The truth simply isn't important. They plan continue to dig, scrape and invent fake news to convince Americans that Donald Trump is the devil.

And it's impact on you or our nation doesn't matter. Just stop Trump.

But, along with the faction of fruitcakes that will labor fecklessly in this regard, there’s another segment of the Democrat Party that is working toward accumulating voters for the 2020 presidential election who they hope will be ignorant enough of the facts to elect a candidate who “promises them the world” without any idea of how to pay for it.

It’s really alarming how many junior members of Congress who have no idea how government or the economy works. It’s equally alarming that many people are ignorant of their ignorance!

Let’s take a moment and look at the Democrat policy proposals that have been bandied about on Capitol Hill since Trump won the 2016 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to lower the minimum voting age to 16. Believe me, when I tell you this recommendation has nothing to do with improving our country. She is banking on younger voters voting Democrat, since 67 percent of voters under 30, went for a House Democrat in the 2018 midterm elections.

How many 16-year-olds, now-a-days, understand government and policy? Crazy idea.

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren supports abolishing the U.S. Electoral College. Besides representing the antithesis of the core of our Republic, this crazy notion, again, isn’t about improving our nation.

Liberal loons are simply tired of losing elections “legally”. They would rather win them “illegally”.

Simply put, removing the electoral college removes the level playing field in terms of state representation and would empower states like New York and California to make national decisions, rendering smaller states without representation in a national election.

Liberals blocking Trump’s border wall and desiring to open the borders, certainly isn’t about improving our nation. It’s about bringing in people, whose only hope will be to rely upon Democrats providing them sanctuary and sustenance. Oh, and who will also vote for them every single time – regardless of whose name is on the ballot.

The term, “Free Stuff”, should just be added to the Democrat Party platform. It’s nothing more than buying votes. Prepare to continue to hear it from candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, who, frankly, have gone off the deep-end, in terms of appealing to the “repressed” masses with their modern-day version of “Robin Hood” politics as they propose taking from those that “have” and redistributing to those who “have not”.

Don’t forget. Robin Hood was a criminal.

Can you imagine what state our country would be in if we removed the incentive to work? Just look at other socialist third-world countries for a snapshot. Can anyone say, “socialism”?

And then there are those Democrats who are working to remove Donald Trump from the ballots in some states. And they accuse the GOP of voter suppression?

President Donald Trump is simply doing what we had hoped other Republican presidents would do once we elected them. And Democrats can’t stand it.

The truth is, liberal Democrats have absolutely nothing to run on in 2020 that has anything at all to do with the betterment of our country. They want to give more rights to illegal immigrants and abortionists than they want you to have.

Something is inherently wrong with that ideology.

But, despite the fake news polls, Americans love want President Trump is doing for the nation. The economy is booming, unemployment for all demographics is at a 44-year low, and our nation has never been more respected and revered by other countries.

Yes, we will happily bank on Trump’s wins over Democrat’s woes in 2020. Trump's accomplishments in just 2 1/2 years is amazing. The fact he did it all by himself, is astounding!

Just remember, the same simpletons who told you Trump would lose in a landslide to Hillary are the same pack who continue to convince you he is failing in leading our nation.

Sort of speaks volumes for the trust level we can have for liberal Democrats, doesn't it?