Annual Spring Faculty Meeting celebrates faculty and recognizes retirees

Marshall University faculty were honored for their service and recognized with awards of distinction at the annual spring faculty meeting on the Huntington campus. Fifteen retiring faculty members were also honored during the ceremony.

The event included remarks from President Jerome A. Gilbert, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor and Faculty Senate President Phillipe Georgel.

Dr. Eldon Larsen, a professor in the Weisberg Division of Engineering in the College of Information Technology and Engineering, received a Distinguished Service Award. He’s been teaching at Marshall University for 30 years. Prior to his career at Marshall, Larsen worked for the Union Carbide Corporation.

A professor in the department of psychology in the College of Liberal Arts, Dr. April Fugett, received the Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award for the 2018-29 academic year. This award recognizes a full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty member who has a minimum of seven years teaching experience at Marshall and has a record of outstanding classroom teaching, scholarship, research and creative activities.

The Marshall and Shirley Reynolds Outstanding Teacher Award was presented to Dr. Laura Michele Diener, an associate professor in the department of history in the College of Liberal Arts. The award was established to recognizes superior teaching and to provide encouragement and incentive for teaching achievement.

Three professors received the Pickens-Queen Teacher Awards:

Ms. Tijah Bumgarner, Journalism and Mass Communications, College of Arts and Media

Ms. Sarah Clemins, Communication Disorders, College of Health Professions

Dr. Joel Peckham, English, College of Liberal Arts.

Marshall also recognized 15 retiring faculty members who have a combined 394 years of service. They are:

Dr. Henry Driscoll, Professor of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine (SOM) 31 years Dr. Yoram Elitsur, Professor of Pediatrics, SOM 28 years Dr. Stephen Feaster, Assoc. Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, SOM 19 years Ms. Klara Kovacs, Instructor of Nursing, College of Health Professions (COHP) 9 years Dr. Iralane Pippa Lambros, Asst. Professor of Pediatrics, SOM 21 years Dr. Karen McNealy, Assoc. Professor of Communication Disorders, COHP 20 years Dr. Paige Muellerleile, Professor of Psychology, College of Liberal Arts (COLA) 12 years Dr. Shirley Neitch, Professor of Internal Medicine, SOM 35 years Dr. Ralph Oberly, Professor of Physics, College of Science (COS) 48 years Dr. Bruce Ratcliff, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, SOM 19 years Dr. Michele Schiavone, Associate Professor of English, COLA 29 years Mr. Terry Shank, Instructor, Natural Resources, COS 19 years Dr. Terry Shepherd, Professor of Kinesiology, COHP 31 years Mr. John Van Kirk, Professor of English, COLA 25 years

A complete list of awards, eligibility requirements and other information is available at: www.marshall.edu/ctl/faculty-awards-and-grants/faculty-awards.