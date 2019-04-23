Most read
Annual Spring Faculty Meeting celebrates faculty and recognizes retirees
The event included remarks from President Jerome A. Gilbert, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor and Faculty Senate President Phillipe Georgel.
Dr. Eldon Larsen, a professor in the Weisberg Division of Engineering in the College of Information Technology and Engineering, received a Distinguished Service Award. He’s been teaching at Marshall University for 30 years. Prior to his career at Marshall, Larsen worked for the Union Carbide Corporation.
A professor in the department of psychology in the College of Liberal Arts, Dr. April Fugett, received the Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award for the 2018-29 academic year. This award recognizes a full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty member who has a minimum of seven years teaching experience at Marshall and has a record of outstanding classroom teaching, scholarship, research and creative activities.
The Marshall and Shirley Reynolds Outstanding Teacher Award was presented to Dr. Laura Michele Diener, an associate professor in the department of history in the College of Liberal Arts. The award was established to recognizes superior teaching and to provide encouragement and incentive for teaching achievement.
Three professors received the Pickens-Queen Teacher Awards:
Ms. Tijah Bumgarner, Journalism and Mass Communications, College of Arts and Media
Ms. Sarah Clemins, Communication Disorders, College of Health Professions
Dr. Joel Peckham, English, College of Liberal Arts.
Marshall also recognized 15 retiring faculty members who have a combined 394 years of service. They are:
|Dr. Henry Driscoll, Professor of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine (SOM)
|31 years
|Dr. Yoram Elitsur, Professor of Pediatrics, SOM
|28 years
|Dr. Stephen Feaster, Assoc. Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, SOM
|19 years
|Ms. Klara Kovacs, Instructor of Nursing, College of Health Professions (COHP)
|9 years
|Dr. Iralane Pippa Lambros, Asst. Professor of Pediatrics, SOM
|21 years
|Dr. Karen McNealy, Assoc. Professor of Communication Disorders, COHP
|20 years
|Dr. Paige Muellerleile, Professor of Psychology, College of Liberal Arts (COLA)
|12 years
|Dr. Shirley Neitch, Professor of Internal Medicine, SOM
|35 years
|Dr. Ralph Oberly, Professor of Physics, College of Science (COS)
|48 years
|Dr. Bruce Ratcliff, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, SOM
|19 years
|Dr. Michele Schiavone, Associate Professor of English, COLA
|29 years
|Mr. Terry Shank, Instructor, Natural Resources, COS
|19 years
|Dr. Terry Shepherd, Professor of Kinesiology, COHP
|31 years
|Mr. John Van Kirk, Professor of English, COLA
|25 years
A complete list of awards, eligibility requirements and other information is available at: www.marshall.edu/ctl/faculty-awards-and-grants/faculty-awards.