College of Science, West Virginia Science Adventures team up again to offer Summer Science Camp

West Virginia Science Adventures is teaming up with Marshall University’s College of Science again to offer summer camps for school-age children in grades K-12.

They will be offered June 3 through Aug. 9, with the exception of July 1-5, when camps are closed.

The Science Camp schedule is as follows:

June 3-7: Minecraft Ancient Egypt. Grades K-10. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $275 for the week.

June 10-14: Kids, Code and Creativity. Grades 2-5. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.

Microbiology. Grades 6-12. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.

June 17-21: Dinosaurs, Dig and Discover. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $145 for the week.

June 24-28: Legos Building Blocks and Brains. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $145 for the week.

July 8-12: Awesome Animal Camp. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.

Vet Camp. Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.

ACT Bootcamp. Grades 9-12 suggested. –4:30 p.m. Cost: $300 for the week.

Catapults! (Two days, July 8-9). Grades 6-10. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $55 for two days.

July 15-19: Flight Science. Grades 2-4. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grades 5-8. Hours: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $145 for the week.

July 22-26: Rocks Rock. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $145 for the week.

Kids, Code and Creativity 2.0. Grades 5-8. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.

July 29 – Aug. 2: Rainbow Camp. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Grades 3-6. 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $145 for the week.

Aug. 5-9: Pokémon. Grades K-8. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $280 for the week.

Camps are held in the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org. E-mail Program Director Dr. Suzanne Strait at wvscienceadventures@gmail.com for more information.