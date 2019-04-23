Most read
College of Science, West Virginia Science Adventures team up again to offer Summer Science Camp
They will be offered June 3 through Aug. 9, with the exception of July 1-5, when camps are closed.
The Science Camp schedule is as follows:
June 3-7: Minecraft Ancient Egypt. Grades K-10. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $275 for the week.
June 10-14: Kids, Code and Creativity. Grades 2-5. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.
Microbiology. Grades 6-12. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.
June 17-21: Dinosaurs, Dig and Discover. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $145 for the week.
June 24-28: Legos Building Blocks and Brains. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $145 for the week.
July 8-12: Awesome Animal Camp. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.
Vet Camp. Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.
ACT Bootcamp. Grades 9-12 suggested. –4:30 p.m. Cost: $300 for the week.
Catapults! (Two days, July 8-9). Grades 6-10. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $55 for two days.
July 15-19: Flight Science. Grades 2-4. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grades 5-8. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $145 for the week.
July 22-26: Rocks Rock. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grades 3-6. Hours: 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $145 for the week.
Kids, Code and Creativity 2.0. Grades 5-8. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $145 for the week.
July 29 – Aug. 2: Rainbow Camp. Grades K-2. Hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Grades 3-6. 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $145 for the week.
Aug. 5-9: Pokémon. Grades K-8. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $280 for the week.
Camps are held in the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org. E-mail Program Director Dr. Suzanne Strait at wvscienceadventures@gmail.com for more information.