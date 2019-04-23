Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy will hold its 7th annual White Coat Ceremony and Presentation Day Friday, April 26. The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks the student's transition into a clinical environment, according to Program Director Dr. Scott Davis.

Presentations by members of the classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021 will begin at 9 a.m. at the School of Physical Therapy, which is located in the St. Mary’s Center for Education. The White Coat Ceremony will begin 2:30 p.m. at New Baptist Church, located at 610 28th Street in Huntington.

Davis said the School of Physical Therapy had over 70 sponsors who raised a total of $3,500 to support student travel and help purchase board review books. He said every student earning their white coat will also receive a special note in their white coat pocket from a family member, alumnus, local clinician or faculty member.

Thirty-eight students will receive their white coats and officially join the Class of 2021:

· Sarah Akers of Beckley, West Virginia

· Linda Blocksom of Acworth, Georgia

· Hunter Burns of Chesapeake, Ohio

· Cyril Christensen of Rexburg, Idaho

· Ian Dobek of Bartlett, Illinois

· Taylor Flocken of Milton, Florida

· Amanda Green of Hilton Head, South Carolina

· Ashley Green of Hilton Head, South Carolina

· Kristina Helton of London, Kentucky

· Stephanie Henk of West Bend, Wisconsin

· Kevin Hite of Neapolis, Ohio

· Kaitlyn Kendall of Farmington Hills, Michigan

· Mohammed Khaled of Southfield, Michigan

· Stephanie Kiefer of Dublin, Ohio

· Stephanie Klink of Fredericksburg, Virginia

· Troy Lind of Delta, Ohio

· Kathryn Lover of Bridgeport, West Virginia

· Meili Martin of Proctorville, Ohio

· James Meadows of Portsmouth, Ohio

· Abby Morgan of Ronceverte, West Virginia

· Emily Nawroth of Las Vegas, Nevada

· Austin Osborne of Jackson, Ohio

· Brandon Perry of Wharton, West Virginia

· Austin Pinardo of Shady Spring, West Virginia

· Charlotte Reasor of Wythe County, Tennessee

· Tyler Ross of Niceville, Florida

· Donald Smith of Troy, Alabama

· Abigail Soltisz of Mantua, Ohio

· Stefan Thornberry of Wilmington, Ohio

· Jenna Tilley-Clements of Bluefield, West Virginia

· Jared Tucker of Utica, Kentucky

· Daya Wagh of Waterford, Michigan

· Alexis Walls of Huntington, West Virginia

· Heather Ward of Gallipolis, Ohio

· Jordan Waugh of Hamilton, Ohio

· Caitlyn Whitwer of Hurricane, West Virginia

· Christopher Wiget of Portsmouth, Ohio

· Jeffrey Wischer of Florence, Kentucky

Schedule of Events for Presentation Day

Presentation Day events will take place at the School of Physical Therapy located in the St. Mary’s Center for Education.

9:00 a.m. Welcome – Dr. D. Scott Davis (Chair)

Platform Moderator - Dr. Saurabh Mehta

9:05-10:00 DPT Class of 2019 Platform Presentations

10:00-10:15 Break

10:15-11:15 DPT Class of 2019 Platform Presentations

11:15-11:30 Break

11:30-12:30 DPT Class of 2019 Platform Presentations

12:30-1:30 Lunch Provided

1:30-2:00 DPT Class of 2020 Service-Learning Poster Presentations

2:00-2:30 DPT Class of 2021 Patient Case Poster Presentations

White Coat Ceremony (Class of 2021)

New Baptist Church, located at 610 28th Street in Huntington

2:30-2:40 Introductions by Dr. D. Scott Davis (Chairperson)

2:40-3:00 Keynote Speaker: Sally Oxley, PT, CHT, OCS,Cert MDT

3:00-3:50 Cloaking Ceremony by Dr. Scott Davis

Assisted by Dr. Gretchen Pfost (Class of 2021 Faculty Liaison)

Reading of Names by Dr. Neil Evans

3:50-4:00 Closing Remarks by Dr. Ashley Mason (Class of 2021 Faculty Liaison)

4:00 Tour of facility

To learn more about Marshall’s DPT program, e-mail davis1090@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy