Huntington Looking for Employers for June job Fair

Employers are sought to participate in the Fairfield Job Fair, which will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th St., in Huntington.

The job fair is an early-action event that arose from community meetings after the City of Huntington received a HUD Choice Neighborhood grant in 2018. The event will bring together employers and job seekers and help to bridge a path to employment for members of the Fairfield community.

If you would like to participate in the job fair or if you have any questions about the event, contact Kelli Johnson at tellij@hotmail.com or 304-617-6400 or Ursulette Huntley at ursuletteh@yahoo.com by May 24.

Johnson and Huntley are also organizing the Fairfield community’s annual Juneteenth Festival on June 15. The event will offer free food and games for families as well as entertainment, vendors and information booths. If you have interest in setting up an information booth, contact Johnson or Huntley by May 24.