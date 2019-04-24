Marshall to host workshops, presentations, panel discussion with artist Carol Prusa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host “Dark Matter,” a series of workshops for students and public presentations with artist Carol Prusa, the Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Arts whose work is inspired by the universe.

Trained as a painter, Prusa uses different media, including silverpoint, ceramics, glass, sculpted resin, installation and printmaking and has mounted over 30 solo exhibitions. Her work “Bridge,” can now be seen at The Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, and she is planning to present a solo exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art in late 2019.

Prusa is represented by the Jenkins Johnson Gallery in New York City and San Francisco and by the Brintz Gallery in Palm Beach, Florida.

Carol and Dr. Joseph Prusa, an applied mathematician and engineer, will give presentations on Tuesday, April 23. Joseph Prusa will present “The Physical Universe” at 5 p.m. and Carol Prusa will present “Cosmologies: Dark Matter” at 6:30 p.m., following a brief break for refreshments between the two discussions.

Carol Prusa demonstrates how an artist can successfully explore ideas through many different materials and processes, said Sandra Reed, professor of Art and Design at Marshall.

“The breadth of Carol Prusa’s creative practices makes her a great fit as a guest in the School of Art and Design, where students in the foundations program learn diverse practices regardless of their intended emphasis,” Reed said.

The series of events also includes a panel discussion titled “Art Careers: Creative Lives,” planned from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Carol Prusa will be joined on the panel by independent local artist Katherine Cox; Wayne Stump, who earned his Master of Arts degree in Studio Art (sculpture) at Marshall in 2013; and Daniel Dean, an assistant professor of graphic design; with Sandra Reed, professor of art and design, serving as moderator. These artists and designers are at different stages of their lives and will share strategies for developing and sustaining creative livelihoods. The panel is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

This series of events is offered with support from the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment from Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media, the College of Science, the School of Art and Design, and the Office of Career Education.