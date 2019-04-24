Free sports physicals available at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – With practices right around the corner, Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals to students from its partner schools Thursday, May 16, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute (MSMI), located at 2211 Third Avenue, Huntington.

The schedule will be as follows:

5 p.m. – Huntington High School

5:30 p.m. – St. Joseph High School

5:45 p.m. – Wayne High School

6 p.m. – Cabell Midland High School

6:30 p.m. – Chesapeake High School

6:45 p.m. – Fairland High School

7 p.m. – Spring Valley High School

7:15 p.m. – Tolsia High School

7:30 p.m. – Lincoln County High School

Middle-school students should use the appropriate time for their feeder high school. All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. MSMI is offering this free service earlier than usual as a result of the WVSSAC’s decision to accept sports physicals after May 1 for the upcoming school year.

Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25 by appointment at Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Pediatric locations in Barboursville, Hurricane, Teays Valley and Lavalette. Walk-ins are welcome at the family medicine office located in the Marshall University Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. If the student does not see a Marshall Health provider for his or her primary care, please also bring immunization records for the student.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304-691-1880, Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100 or Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.