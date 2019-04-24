Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Richard Pardue entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of heroin.

“Dealing drugs, no matter the quantity will land you behind bars,” said United States Mike Stuart. “Since becoming United States Attorney, our number one priority has been a sense of urgency to fight the opioid epidemic. We fight that fight with every tool we have every day.”

Pardue admitted that on January 18, 2017, he met a confidential informant in Ona, West Virginia. He gave the informant half of a gram of heroin in exchange for $60.

Pardue faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 29, 2019.

The Violent Drug and Crime Task Force West conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.