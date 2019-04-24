Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan, man who trafficked heroin from Detroit into Charleston was sentenced to 41 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Charleston Police Department.

Sean Bernard Williams, 46, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. On November 6, 2014, Williams traveled by bus from Detroit to the Transit Mall in downtown Charleston. Williams then got into a vehicle and hid nearly 150 grams of heroin under his seat. Police investigators stopped Williams’ vehicle after it drove through a stop sign. The investigators received consent to search the vehicle and quickly discovered Williams’ heroin.

“Williams brought 150 grams of heroin with him from Detroit to peddle on our streets,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Detroit drug dealers have been a problem and we’ve locked up a big number of Detroit drug dealers. This is another and there will be many more if they bring their poisons to the towns in my district.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr presided over the plea hearing.