Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.

 Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 04:38 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. is sponsoring the Fourth Annual Derby Hat Luncheon –The event is scheduled for April 27, 2019, from 11 to 2 p.m. , at Saint Peter Claver Parish Hall, 828 15th Street, Huntington, WV. 

 

The Women’s Health event, seeks to educate women about the importance of Women’s health and early detection of breast cancer, cervical, ovarian and other health concerns. The event will provide education information regarding women health concerns.  This year’s theme is “A Race to Healthy Choices.” We ask that you wear your Derby Hat as if they were attending the Derby There will be a prize for the best Derby hat and one for the best theme hat. The speaker will be Bill Murin, a male HPV cancer survivor. He had throat cancer caused by HPV. There will also be fun, food and much more. Vendors will be there selling items.

 

The event is sponsored by the following organizations: Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and Save Our Sisters.

 

