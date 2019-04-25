Jewel City Jam Festival this Weekend on Huntington Riverfront

HUNTINGTON - The Jewel City Jam will celebrate its fifth year at Harris Riverfront Park kicking off the camping, music-festival season with two nights of live music. The 2019 edition of #JCJAM5 runs Saturday, April 26-27 at Harris Riverfront Park with 17 acts that run the gamut from folk, blues, old-time, swing jazz, rockabilly, and Americana to country and jamgrass.

10:30 p.m. ... The David Mayfield Parade Go online at https://www.jewelcityjam.com/ Bands hail from Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia. Bands include: Jerron "Blind Boy"Paxton (both nights), David Mayfield Parade, Strung Like A Horse, The String Assassins, Rob McNurlin and The Beatnik Cowboys, Laid Back Country Picker and Honey, String Therapy, Big Rock and the Candyass Mtn Boys, Of The Dell, The 1937 Flood, Nip and Tuck, The Independent State, Micah Scott, Mike Gray and Tim Lancaster. Headlining the festival is two nights of Blind Boy Paxton, the 29-year-old Watts (L.A.) native who The Wall Street Journal called "virtually the only music-maker of his generation — playing guitar, banjo, piano and violin, among other implements — to fully assimilate the blues idiom of the 1920s and '30s, the blues ofand Lonnie Johnson." He just headlined the Brooklyn Folk Festival and is headed to Europe on tour after the Jamboree. Advance tickets are $30 (two-day ticket) on sale at jewelciyjam.com . The ticket prices feature free camping and coolers are allowed. Tickets will be $20 per day at the gate. Tickets are free for children 12 and under and are $10 a day for Marshall students with an ID. You can bring in your own food and drinks but there will also be local food trucks and vendors on site as well as arts, crafts and merch vendors. Food vendors include: Southside Sliders, Biggs BBQ, Dorky Porky, Bon Appetite (doing Middle Eastern food) and others. Appalachian Boarding Company will be doing a Try Out SUP (Standup Paddleboarding) 5 to 8:15 p.m. Friday and 3 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Festival organizer, retired Huntington firefighter and former councilman David Ball, said they've moved the festival, which used to be Memorial Day Weekend, up to April so the two-day festival would be rocking on the river when Marshall University (and other colleges) are still in session. Ball is offering a $10 ticket to anyone who has a ticket stub from Saturday afternoon's Green and White at Marshall. "Originally we had the festival in June to try and capture that Appalachian Uprising crowd but there were so many festivals that time of year we've moved it up particularly to attract the Marshall crowd," Ball said. "The Marshal community is so much of the city and that is an age group that we want to come out to the festival and to keep the music alive. Some of the bands we've got like Strung Like A Horse (punk grass out of Chattanooga) are always hitting up college cities and these guys are really hitting it hot right now." Fiddler Paddy King, who already plays with SLAH, String Assassins and Nip and Tuck (both hometown South Florida bands), will be an artist in residence jumping on stage and guesting with many of the bands. The schedule for JCJAM5 is...Gates......Mike Gray. *Gray will also be playing in between all sets...Big Rock and the Candy Ass Mountain Boys...Rob McNurlin and The Beatnik Cowboys...Nip and Tuck..Blind Boy Paxton...String TherapyScreening of the short documentary "Chico" about Laid Back Country Picker followed by a live performance by LBCP and Honey- Of The Dell...Gates....Tim Lancaster..Independent State...Micah Scott...1937 Flood...Blind Boy Paxton...The String Assassins...Strung Like a Horse... The David Mayfield Parade Go online atto find out more about the #JCJAM5

