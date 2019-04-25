ONDCP Releases Funding for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas at Record Level

Washington, D.C. – The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) released the largest-ever annual baseline funding for its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.

More than $264 million will be disbursed to 29 regional HIDTA Programs in 50 States, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For program funding opportunities in WV click: https://www.ruralhealthinfo.org/states/west-virginia/funding

“The men and women who work every day in the places most susceptible to drug trafficking are doing incredible work to keep American families and communities safe. Whether it’s at the Southern border, in Appalachia, or any other part of the country, this program has proven to be one of the most effective tools we have against those profiting off the drug trade. The investment the Trump Administration is making in our law enforcement will help keep deadly drugs out of our communities and achieve our ultimate goal of saving lives,”ONDCP Director James Carroll said.

The HIDTA Program is the Nation’s leading effort to coordinate the action and priorities of Federal, State, local, and tribal law enforcement partners in disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/HIDTA_2018_letter_May2018.pdf

In 2018, President Trump, through ONDCP, established the first new HIDTA program in 17 years to combat emerging threats in Alaska, bringing to completion the Administration’s effort to ensure that all 50 States receive funding through the program.

In 2018, HIDTA Program initiatives:

· Dismantled nearly 3,000 drug trafficking organizations

· Removed $16.5 billion in wholesale value of drugs from the street

· Made nearly 99,000 arrests

For a map of HIDTA Program Counties, click HERE.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy works to build a stronger, healthier, drug-free society today and in the years to come by leading and coordinating the development, implementation, and assessment of United States drug policy. The Office also administers two grant programs: High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas and Drug-Free Communities.