The New Delta Hotel in the Heart of Downtown Huntington

Situated in the heart of downtown Huntington,WV this hotel offers a convenient downtown location next door to Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Pullman Square and many of Huntington’s most popular restaurants and shops.

This hotel places you near most of the city's major attractions as well, including Marshall University,Ritter Park, Harris Riverfront Park, Camden Park, Heritage Farm,and the Huntington Museum of Art. It's also near several hospitals, including Cabell Huntington, St. Mary’s,and the VA Medical Center.





Industrial companies are also nearby, such as Marathon Petroleum, CSX, Amazon, Braskem, Corps. of Engineers, and Special Metals-Precision Castparts. Our meeting space can accommodate up to 40 people making it perfect for small meetings.Newly renovated guest rooms are the largest in the area. Each guest room is equipped with a microwave, refrigerator and digital safe. Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, laundry facility, and a free shuttle to Tri-State Airport