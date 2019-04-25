AT&T is Hiring Customer Service Representatives in Huntington

AT&T is hiring customer service representatives at the call center in Huntington. The company is hosting a hiring event this Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the center, 2203 5th Street Road from 10 am to 2 pm.

For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment. For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process. More details are available at work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr