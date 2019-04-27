"Endgame" a Fasten Your Seatbelt Giga-Jugernaunt Action/Emotional Spectacle

How to avoid any chance of a Thor's hammer to the head spoiler? Fasten your seat belt and shoulder restraint for a "giga" thrill , dip and curve bigscreen universe shaking spectacle. "Avengers Endgame" has it all --- swinging from somber contriteness to an assortment of kumbaya of Avengers assemble moments.

Crushing impacts of post "snap" "Infinity Wars" initiate "End Game." More than elsewhere, Stan Lee's humanistic everyday challenges fall upon surviving heroes. They are now seen in more developed 'family time' involvements and good ole' boy parties. A beer bellied Thor underscores the somber grieving after effects struggling with memories of the vanished which the directing Russo brothers handle by allusions to post 9/11 memorials and coping mechanisms.

Domestic interactions are interrupted by both overwhelming ponderences and new motivations accompanied by doubt and failure reminders. These scenes inject appropriate 'touchy feely' reactions heighting hug, hand holding , and an abundance of laughing one-liners that resemble shaky attempts at humor to ward off no hope sadness.

Without spoiling, thoughts of "you all got the whole world in your hands" moving on fixes occur from overly optimistic to the more humble.

Fanboy, girl, adult, or first time viewer , you can envision efforts to come, just not the exact who, what and when.

Spectacle surges as brainstorming and working together replaces singular musing.

