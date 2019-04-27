Most read
"Endgame" a Fasten Your Seatbelt Giga-Jugernaunt Action/Emotional Spectacle
Crushing impacts of post "snap" "Infinity Wars" initiate "End Game." More than elsewhere, Stan Lee's humanistic everyday challenges fall upon surviving heroes. They are now seen in more developed 'family time' involvements and good ole' boy parties. A beer bellied Thor underscores the somber grieving after effects struggling with memories of the vanished which the directing Russo brothers handle by allusions to post 9/11 memorials and coping mechanisms.
Domestic interactions are interrupted by both overwhelming ponderences and new motivations accompanied by doubt and failure reminders. These scenes inject appropriate 'touchy feely' reactions heighting hug, hand holding , and an abundance of laughing one-liners that resemble shaky attempts at humor to ward off no hope sadness.
Without spoiling, thoughts of "you all got the whole world in your hands" moving on fixes occur from overly optimistic to the more humble.
Fanboy, girl, adult, or first time viewer , you can envision efforts to come, just not the exact who, what and when.
Spectacle surges as brainstorming and working together replaces singular musing.
NOW, here's this weeks lineups, which reflect only one nationwide opening with multiple auditorium and near round the clock viewing opportunities.
Marquee has cautioned that on line tickets may NOT be available due to overwhelming response:
"Wow What a response we have received for Avengers. We have never seen the demand we are seeing now. We thank you for the overwhelming support. Due to overwhelming response, online tickets may not be available. We apologize and encourage that you arrive EARLY and purchase your tickets at the boxoffice.
(EXCEPTION: The Flashback series continues on Sun/Wed at 3:30/7:00 p.m. with When Harry Met Sally.)
HUNTINGTON
PULLMAN SQUARE 16
MARQUEE PULLMAN TIMES
AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13
Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM5:00PM7:30PM8:00PM9:00PM3D12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM
The Curse of La Llorona RHorror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:30pm4:50pm7:20pm9:50pm Trailer ▶
Penguins GDocumentary
1 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Ed Helms
DIRECTOR
Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson
More Information ► 2D 12:15pm2:20pm4:25pm Trailer ▶
Breakthrough PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm Trailer ▶
Hellboy RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim
DIRECTOR
Neil Marshall
More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:50pm9:40pm Trailer ▶
Little PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley
DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon
More Information ► 2D 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:45pm Trailer ▶
Missing Link PGAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Ching Valdez-Aran, Amrita Acharia
DIRECTOR
Chris Butler
More Information ► 2D 11:55am2:10pm4:40pm Trailer ▶
After PG-13Drama/Romance
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher, Meadow Williams, Josephine Langford, Jessica Barth
DIRECTOR
Jenny Gage
More Information ► 2D 6:35pm9:10pm Trailer ▶
Mine 9Drama
1 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth
DIRECTOR
Eddie Mensore
More Information ► 2D 7:05pm9:20pm Trailer ▶
Shazam! PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:25pm Trailer ▶
Pet Sematary RHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:15pm4:45pm7:15pm9:45pm Trailer ▶
Dumbo PGFamily
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
More Information ► 2D 12:05pm3:00pm6:00pm8:40pm Trailer ▶
Five Feet Apart PG-13Drama/Romance
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani
DIRECTOR
Justin Baldoni
More Information ► 2D 12:45pm3:45pm6:45pm9:30pm Trailer ▶
Us RSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop
DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele
More Information ► 2D 1:05pm4:05pm6:55pm9:55pm Trailer ▶
Captain Marvel PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace
DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck
More Information ► 2D 12:20pm3:20pm6:20pm9:15pm
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13
Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ►2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM4:25PM5:00PM7:30PM8:00PM8:25PM9:00PM
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Breakthrough (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Penguins (G) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:20
Pet Sematary (R) Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 9:45
Shazam! (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Dumbo (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:40
Us (R) Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50; Sun: 12:50, 9:50; Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50 ;Wed: 12:50, 9:50 ;Thu: 1:10, 7:00, 9:50;
Captain Marvel (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15
BECKLEY WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA
AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13
Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ►
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Sun: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Mon & Tue: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Wed: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Thu: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30
Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Breakthrough (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Penguins (G) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20 After (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 9:50 PM
Little (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:15, 6:50, 9:25 Sun: 12:15, 9:25 Mon & Tue: 12:15, 6:50, 9:25 Wed & Thu: 12:15, 9:25
Mine 9 Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30, 8:45
Missing Link (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:40 AM, 2:05
Pet Sematary (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 Thu: 11:50 AM, 7:15, 9:45
Shazam! (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Dumbo (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50
Captain Marvel (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15
CHARLESTON GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS
AVENGERS: ENDGAME 2D
RATED: PG-13
RUNTIME: 3 hr. 2 min.
GENRE: Action/Adventure 11:30am12:00pm12:30pm1:00pm3:05pm3:45pm4:20pm 4:45pm7:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm
AVENGERS: ENDGAME 3D
RATED: PG-13
RUNTIME: 3 hr. 2 min.
GENRE: Action/Adventure 1:30pm5:05pm8:40pm
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV
MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
When Harry Met Sally... 30th Anniversary (1989) presented by TCM () Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30 Sun - Thu: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50
Breakthrough (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Penguins (G) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:20, 4:30 After (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 6:30, 9:10
Little (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sun: 1:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Wed: 1:00, 9:45 Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Mine 9 Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30 Sun - Thu: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30, 8:45
Missing Link (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:40
Pet Sematary (R) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45
Shazam! (PG-13) Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Thu: 12:40, 9:40
Dumbo (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:40
Us (R) Fri - Thu: 7:00, 9:50
Captain Marvel (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15
SUMMERVILLE, WV
MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 7:00, 7:30 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 12:30, 8:30 Sun: 12:30 PM Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10 Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15
Breakthrough (PG) Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:45
WELCH, WV
MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 7:00, 7:30
Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri: 8:30 PM Sat: 12:30, 8:30 Sun: 12:30 PM Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30
MARQUEE CINEMAS
WYTHVILLE ,VA / BLUEFIELD, WV
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri: 8:30 PM Sat & Sun: 12:30, 8:30 Mon - Thu: 8:30 PM
The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Breakthrough (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Hellboy (R) Fri: 3:50 PM Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50 Mon - Wed: 3:50 PM Pet Sematary (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Mon - Wed: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Thu: 5:00, 9:50 Shazam! (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:00, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Dumbo (PG) Fri: 3:55, 6:35, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 3:55, 6:35, 9:15 Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:35, 9:15