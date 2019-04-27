ON LINE TICKETS MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE; ARRIVE EARLY AT BOXOFFICE

"Endgame" a Fasten Your Seatbelt Giga-Jugernaunt Action/Emotional Spectacle

 Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 00:40 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
How to avoid any chance of a Thor's hammer to the head spoiler? Fasten your seat belt and shoulder restraint for a "giga" thrill , dip and curve bigscreen universe shaking spectacle. "Avengers Endgame" has it all --- swinging from somber contriteness to an assortment of  kumbaya of Avengers assemble moments.

Crushing impacts of post "snap" "Infinity Wars" initiate "End Game." More than elsewhere, Stan Lee's humanistic everyday challenges fall upon surviving heroes. They are now seen in more developed 'family time' involvements and good ole' boy parties. A beer bellied Thor underscores the somber grieving after effects struggling with memories of the vanished which the directing Russo brothers handle by allusions to post 9/11 memorials and coping mechanisms.

Domestic interactions are  interrupted by both overwhelming ponderences and new motivations accompanied by doubt and failure reminders. These scenes inject appropriate 'touchy feely' reactions heighting hug, hand holding , and an abundance of laughing one-liners that resemble shaky attempts at humor to ward off no hope sadness.

Without spoiling, thoughts of "you all got the whole world in your hands" moving on fixes occur from overly optimistic to the more humble. 

Fanboy, girl,  adult, or first time viewer , you can envision efforts to come, just not the exact who, what and when.

Spectacle surges as brainstorming and working together replaces singular musing.

NOW, here's this weeks lineups, which reflect only one nationwide opening with multiple auditorium and near round the clock viewing opportunities.

Marquee has cautioned that  on line tickets may NOT be available  due to overwhelming response:

"Wow What a response we have received for Avengers. We have never seen the demand we are seeing now. We thank you for the overwhelming support. Due to overwhelming response, online tickets may not be available. We apologize and encourage that you arrive EARLY and purchase your tickets at the boxoffice. 

 

(EXCEPTION: The Flashback series continues on Sun/Wed at 3:30/7:00 p.m. with When Harry Met Sally.)

HUNTINGTON

PULLMAN SQUARE 16

MARQUEE PULLMAN TIMES

EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAME   PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM5:00PM7:30PM8:00PM9:00PM3D12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM 

Poster of The Curse of La Llorona Trailer ▶

The Curse of La Llorona R

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:30pm4:50pm7:20pm9:50pm Poster of Penguins Trailer ▶

Penguins G

Documentary
1 hr. 16 min.

CAST
Ed Helms

DIRECTOR
Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson

More Information ► 2D 12:15pm2:20pm4:25pm Poster of Breakthrough Trailer ▶

Breakthrough PG

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm Poster of Hellboy Trailer ▶

Hellboy R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim

DIRECTOR
Neil Marshall

More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:50pm9:40pm Poster of Little Trailer ▶

Little PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley

DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon

More Information ► 2D 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:45pm Poster of Missing Link Trailer ▶

Missing Link PG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Ching Valdez-Aran, Amrita Acharia

DIRECTOR
Chris Butler

More Information ► 2D 11:55am2:10pm4:40pm Poster of After Trailer ▶

After PG-13

Drama/Romance
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher, Meadow Williams, Josephine Langford, Jessica Barth

DIRECTOR
Jenny Gage

More Information ► 2D 6:35pm9:10pm Poster of Mine 9 Trailer ▶

Mine 9

Drama
1 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth

DIRECTOR
Eddie Mensore

More Information ► 2D 7:05pm9:20pm Poster of Shazam! Trailer ▶

Shazam! PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer

DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:25pm Poster of Pet Sematary Trailer ▶

Pet Sematary R

Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:15pm4:45pm7:15pm9:45pm Poster of Dumbo Trailer ▶

Dumbo PG

Family
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

More Information ► 2D 12:05pm3:00pm6:00pm8:40pm Poster of Five Feet Apart Trailer ▶

Five Feet Apart PG-13

Drama/Romance
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani

DIRECTOR
Justin Baldoni

More Information ► 2D 12:45pm3:45pm6:45pm9:30pm Poster of Us Trailer ▶

Us R

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop

DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele

More Information ► 2D 1:05pm4:05pm6:55pm9:55pm Poster of Captain Marvel Trailer ▶

Captain Marvel PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace

DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

More Information ► 2D 12:20pm3:20pm6:20pm9:15pm





CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE 



 EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAME  PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ►2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM4:25PM5:00PM7:30PM8:00PM8:25PM9:00PM

3D12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM

  The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Breakthrough (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Penguins (G) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:20

Pet Sematary (R) Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Dumbo (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:40

Us (R) Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50; Sun: 12:50, 9:50; Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50 ;Wed: 12:50, 9:50 ;Thu: 1:10, 7:00, 9:50;

Captain Marvel (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15  




BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA  

         Endgame

TRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAME   PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 


Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Sun: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Mon & Tue: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Wed: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30; Thu: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30

 

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30

The Curse of La Llorona (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:35, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Breakthrough (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Penguins (G) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20 After (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 9:50 PM

Little (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:15, 6:50, 9:25 Sun: 12:15, 9:25 Mon & Tue: 12:15, 6:50, 9:25 Wed & Thu: 12:15, 9:25

Mine 9  Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30, 8:45

Missing Link (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:40 AM, 2:05

Pet Sematary (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 Thu: 11:50 AM, 7:15, 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Dumbo (PG) Reserved Seating  Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

 

Captain Marvel (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15




CHARLESTON GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS     


AVENGERS: ENDGAME 2D
RATED: PG-13
RUNTIME: 3 hr. 2 min.
GENRE: Action/Adventure 11:30am12:00pm12:30pm1:00pm3:05pm3:45pm4:20pm   4:45pm7:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm    

AVENGERS: ENDGAME 3D 
RATED: PG-13
RUNTIME: 3 hr. 2 min.
GENRE: Action/Adventure  1:30pm5:05pm8:40pm   

 

TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

 

When Harry Met Sally... 30th Anniversary (1989) presented by TCM () Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00

 

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30 Sun - Thu: 11:30 AM, 12:00, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 7:30, 8:00, 9:00 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30

 

The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50

Breakthrough (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Penguins (G) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:20, 4:30 After (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 6:30, 9:10

Little (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sun: 1:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Wed: 1:00, 9:45 Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

 

Mine 9  Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30 Sun - Thu: 12:00, 2:10, 4:20, 6:30, 8:45

Missing Link (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:40

Pet Sematary (R) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Thu: 12:40, 9:40

Dumbo (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:40

 

Us (R) Fri - Thu: 7:00, 9:50

Captain Marvel (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

 

SUMMERVILLE, WV

MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE

 

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 7:00, 7:30 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri & Sat: 12:30, 8:30 Sun: 12:30 PM Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM

The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10 Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15

Breakthrough (PG) Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:45

 WELCH, WV

MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3

 

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 9:00 Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 7:00, 7:30


Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri: 8:30 PM Sat: 12:30, 8:30 Sun: 12:30 PM Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM

The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:50 Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:50 Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30

 

MARQUEE CINEMAS

WYTHVILLE ,VA / BLUEFIELD, WV 

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 9:00 Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) Fri: 8:30 PM Sat & Sun: 12:30, 8:30 Mon - Thu: 8:30 PM


The Curse of La Llorona (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45 Breakthrough (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35 Hellboy (R) Fri: 3:50 PM Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50 Mon - Wed: 3:50 PM Pet Sematary (R) Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Mon - Wed: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50 Thu: 5:00, 9:50 Shazam! (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat: 12:00, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Dumbo (PG) Fri: 3:55, 6:35, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 3:55, 6:35, 9:15 Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:35, 9:15


 

